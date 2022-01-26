Arlene M. “Sis” Harris, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Arlene M. “Sis” Harris, a resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mrs. Harris passed away Wednesday morning at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Arlene M. “Sis” Harris.

