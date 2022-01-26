Advertisement

Copenhagen officials calling for new audit of fire department

The New York State Department of Labor has made the Copenhagen Fire Department aware of several...
The New York State Department of Labor has made the Copenhagen Fire Department aware of several safety violations.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Both the village of Copenhagen and its fire department are calling for a new audit to be done concerning the department’s finances.

That comes after a state audit determined $27,000 is unaccounted for.

The village board held a special meeting Tuesday night and included leaders from surrounding towns, county officials and the fire chief.

Deputy Mayor Kim Vogt says the village isn’t calling for an investigation, but does want another audit because the village board’s initial reaction is that the money is simply unaccounted for.

Neither the board, nor the state audit, say the money is missing.

“There’s going to be much more to come. I mean, obviously, at our February 9 meeting, we’ll be discussing some more of our steps. Our attorney is going to work with us on policies for the fire department’s finances,” said Vogt.

The fire department was also cited by the state Labor Department for 3 serious safety violations.

Vogt says there are actions being worked on to correct those issues. She couldn’t go into specifics but says the board was satisfied with the answers they heard at Tuesday’s meeting.

