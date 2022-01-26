Advertisement

Copenhagen officials meet over scathing fire department audit

The Copenhagen village board met Tuesday to talk about moving forward following a scathing fire...
The Copenhagen village board met Tuesday to talk about moving forward following a scathing fire department audit.
By John Pirsos
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Copenhagen village officials met Tuesday night to discuss financial and safety concerns brought to light following a recent audit.

Town leaders and some members of the public attended the special meeting.

“We’re here tonight because of our fire department’s audit,” village trustee Kim Vogt said.

Village officials met to discuss how to move forward after a scathing audit into the village’s fire department raised concerns over finances and firefighter safety.

The fire department serves the nearby towns of Pinckney, Harrisburg, Denmark and Champion. Some officials from those towns attended along with members of the general public.

Town officials were allowed to speak at the start of the meeting, but none did. Comments from the general public were not allowed.

“If you have public comments, I encourage you to send us in writing, your questions, your concerns,” Vogt said.

Local residents at the meeting said they were just curious to see what came of the meeting and they were disappointed to find out that public comments were not permitted.

The meeting quickly went into executive session, where the board spoke with its new attorney, Candace Randall.

Town leaders were allowed to sit in on the executive session.

As for the two audits into the fire department, Vogt tells 7 News they now have a clear path forward and intend to bring accountability for the taxpayers that get fire protection.

She adds that measures will be taken to correct the training and equipment issues.

