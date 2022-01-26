Advertisement

Edgar “Al” Mooney, 76 of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Funeral services for Edgar “Al” Mooney, age 76 of Ogdensburg will be held on Friday (January 28, 2022) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Weidler officiating.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Edgar “Al” Mooney, age 76 of Ogdensburg will be held on Friday (January 28, 2022) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Weidler officiating. There will be military honors. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Calling hours will be held also on Friday from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Mooney passed away on Wednesday (Jan 26, 2022) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Freida; five sons Jeffrey (Karrie) Mooney, Jason Mooney & his wife Masako Miyamoto of Tokyo, Japan and Matthew Mooney of Ogdensburg; twin sons Rodrick (Jill) Power of Ogdensburg and Robert Power of Buffalo; grandchildren Tyler, Timothy, Samantha, Trevor, Raian, Alec, Ariel, Jasmine and Kayden; and a sister Nancy Skelly of Raleigh, NC.

An infant brother Roger Paul Mooney died at birth.

Al was born on December 27, 1945 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of the late Edgar & Gertrude (Whyland) Mooney. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued his education at St. Lawrence University and earned a degree in Chemistry. He married Freida Provost on June 6, 1970 in Ogdensburg. He enlisted in the US Navy on January 12, 1970 and later received his honorable discharge on February 11, 1972. He continued his military involvement with the Navy Reserves until 1975.

During his career he worked at Ames Department Store, K-Mart, owned and operated Al’s TV Repair and worked at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in the electrical department until his retirement. Al was a member of the VFW, Past Commander of the American Legion and a parishioner at Fresh Start Fellowship Church in Kendrew.

He enjoyed running, kayaking, walking, gardening, watching the Price is Right and the news, writing science fiction stories and caring for his wife and children. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Ogdensburg VFW, 1112 Champlain Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be made online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

