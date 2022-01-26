Frederick R. Ogborne II, “The Nipper”, 72, of Hammond

Frederick R. Ogborne II, “The Nipper”, age 72, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at his home on Black Lake, surrounded by his loving family, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. (Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Frederick R. Ogborne II, “The Nipper”, age 72, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at his home on Black Lake, surrounded by his loving family, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.

Frederick is survived by his wife, Sheila Ogborne of Hammond, NY; his son, Rob Ogborne (Caron) of Phoenix, AZ; his stepson, Scott Lomoglio(Brandy) of Hammond, NY; his grandchildren, Camden, Kaylyn, Jackson, and Alexandra Ogborne of Phoenix, AZ, Mattie Lomoglio, Cecelia and Stiles Garno of Potsdam NY; sister-in-law, Maureen Steinbacher ( Mary Beth Pace); brother-in-law, Jeffrey Steinbacher ( Cheryl); dear friends, Randy and Lisa Durham of Fowler, NY; a sister, Cheryl Rowe; and several nieces and nephews.

Frederick was born on February 18, 1949 in Rochester NY, the son of the late Frederick R. Ogborne and Gladys (Campbell) Ogborne. He graduated from Gates Chili High School in 1967. Frederick earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from GM-Kettering Institute in 1972. Later, he graduated from the University of Rochester with an MS-Chemical Engineering in 1976 and from University of Rochester- Simon Graduate School of Business Administration with a Master of Business Administration in 1987. While furthering his education, Frederick worked at Rochester Products from 1967 until 1976 and later Xerox from 1976 until 1994. Mr. Ogborne then became an Independent Financial advisor and Certified financial planner from 1995 until his retirement in 2013.

Frederick was a 3rd degree Master Mason and served as a Chaplain officer for BPOE #2035 from 2018-2020.

Frederick was a lifelong Yankee and Buffalo Bills fan. He was known by some and referred to himself as the Nipper, a nickname earned when he was “young and foolish. “His “The Nipper knows,” loved to tell those that listened that he was a connoisseur of Cajun hot sauces, and loved making his Cajun Chili . “Its not hot-its got flavor!”

Frederick enjoyed going to garage sales, hunting for deals (the “Deal Meister”) and remodeling their home. Mr. Ogborne was also a dealer for Model Trains for many years in and around western New York state.

A celebration of his life will be held in the Spring/Summer at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Frederick requested that those wishing to, can contribute to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

