Grab the big coat - and maybe a few extra layers

By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Well, at least we’ll have sunshine.

It’s going to be a very cold day.

There’s a wind chill advisory for St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks until 9 a.m.

Highs will be around 5 above across the north country, although any breeze will make it feel much colder.

Temperatures will initially fall into single digits below zero when the sun sets tonight, but will gradually rise to above zero by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of snow on Friday. Highs will be around 20.

Saturday will be in the single digits above zero.

It will be 18 and mostly sunny on Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

Prepare yourselves for a heat wave on Tuesday, when it will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

