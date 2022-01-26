Guilfoyle Ambulance offering free EMT classes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The pandemic has shown just how important emergency medical technicians, or EMTs, are to the region. More of these first responders are needed since stress on local ambulance squads has been a theme throughout the pandemic.

It’s a problem the state is trying to help with by giving Jefferson County some money to hold a free EMS academy. It will be put on by instructors from Guilfoyle Ambulance, run by Bruce Wright.

“With the governor just approving a National Guard five-week curriculum, we were afforded the opportunity to tag along with that and take an attempt ourselves at a five-week program,” he said.

Wright says the normal EMS classes can take upwards of 4 months to complete, so this vigorous timeline may create some challenges

“It’s not ideal; we would prefer to take our time and everyone learns at a different pace,” he said.

But, Wright does says if this program works, it will help get more EMTs on the street quicker.

Paramedic training officer Duane Petrie says the accelerated program will make for longer days and more information at one time.

But, he says they will do their best to make sure the new recruits are ready for the road.

“The biggest things that I want them to get are the things that helped me over the last 25 years make it successful and hopefully that they find their niche in this and make it successful for them,” said Petrie.

Wright says they have already recieved a lot of interest in the program because of its free price tag. Many students usually have to pay out-of-pocket for these classes.

People interested in the program can call Jefferson County EMS at 315-786-3760.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.