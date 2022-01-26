Highlights & scores: hardwood & ice action

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of local sports action Tuesday night, including basketball and hockey.

In one boys’ high school contest, the Watertown Cyclones would get the best of the Indian River Warriors.

In the third quarter, Nate McNulty gathers up the loose ball and takes it to the hoop for 2.

Michael Frimpong with the rebound and the basket for Indian River.

At the other end, Joel Davis with the rebound and the basket. He nets 18 points and grabs 13 rebounds on the night.

Jack Adams with the 3-ball. He hits for 12 points.

Seth Charlton with the pass down low to Patrick Duah for 2 of his 15 points.

It’s Duah again. He also grabs 12 rebounds.

Michael Frimpong, in the paint, puts in 2.

Steven Dottery takes it down the lane for the bucket.

Patrick Duah on the follow.

Final score: Watertown 65, Indian River 37.

Massena hosted Malone in boys’ NAC hockey.

The Raiders strike first. Bailey Rochfort gets the initial shot. As the puck trickles toward the crease, the Huskies’ clearing attempt goes off one of their own. It’s 1-0 Massena.

Malone’s Dawson Miletich with the shot, but Ben Rogers collects one of his 32 saves.

Massena on the penalty kill starts to dominate. Owen Converse on the breakaway.

Then Connor Terry misses the open net with the goalie out of position.

Ari Rice also gets a shot right on, but Jeremiah Scarf makes the diving save.

But the barrage triggers a Raider outburst. After the shot from the point, Peyton Puente knocks in the rebound, starting a three-goal burst over a three-minute span.

Massena goes on to beat Malone 5-1.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Watertown 65, Indian River 37

South Jefferson 64, Hannibal 31

South Lewis 52, Copenhagen 44

Thousand Islands 83, Hammond 48

Belleville Henderson 64, Carthage 56

Edwards-Knox 89, Norwood-Norfolk 34

Gouverneur 72, Salmon River 29

Madrid-Waddington 56, Parishville-Hopkinton 35

Girls’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 79, LaFargeville 8

Chateaugay 38, Brushton-Moira 15

Colton-Pierrepont 62, St. Regis Falls 24

Heuvelton 65, Harrisville 24

Lisbon 34, Edwards-Knox 31

Potsdam 46, Salmon River 37

St. Lawrence Central 34, Malone 32

Men’s college basketball

St. Lawrence 76, SUNY Canton 53

Women’s college basketball

SUNY Canton 90, Wells 26

Women’s college hockey

Cornell 4, Clarkson 0

SUNY Canton 1, Morrisville 0

Boys’ high school hockey

Massena 5, Malone 1

St. Lawrence Central 9, Tupper Lake 1

Islanders 7, Potsdam 6

Girls’ high school hockey

Canton 4, Beekmantown 3

High school wrestling

Indian River 42, Copenhagen 27

Lowville 33, Watertown 27

High school volleyball

South Lewis 3, Watertown 1

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.