Highlights & scores: hardwood & ice action
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of local sports action Tuesday night, including basketball and hockey.
In one boys’ high school contest, the Watertown Cyclones would get the best of the Indian River Warriors.
In the third quarter, Nate McNulty gathers up the loose ball and takes it to the hoop for 2.
Michael Frimpong with the rebound and the basket for Indian River.
At the other end, Joel Davis with the rebound and the basket. He nets 18 points and grabs 13 rebounds on the night.
Jack Adams with the 3-ball. He hits for 12 points.
Seth Charlton with the pass down low to Patrick Duah for 2 of his 15 points.
It’s Duah again. He also grabs 12 rebounds.
Michael Frimpong, in the paint, puts in 2.
Steven Dottery takes it down the lane for the bucket.
Patrick Duah on the follow.
Final score: Watertown 65, Indian River 37.
Massena hosted Malone in boys’ NAC hockey.
The Raiders strike first. Bailey Rochfort gets the initial shot. As the puck trickles toward the crease, the Huskies’ clearing attempt goes off one of their own. It’s 1-0 Massena.
Malone’s Dawson Miletich with the shot, but Ben Rogers collects one of his 32 saves.
Massena on the penalty kill starts to dominate. Owen Converse on the breakaway.
Then Connor Terry misses the open net with the goalie out of position.
Ari Rice also gets a shot right on, but Jeremiah Scarf makes the diving save.
But the barrage triggers a Raider outburst. After the shot from the point, Peyton Puente knocks in the rebound, starting a three-goal burst over a three-minute span.
Massena goes on to beat Malone 5-1.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Watertown 65, Indian River 37
South Jefferson 64, Hannibal 31
South Lewis 52, Copenhagen 44
Thousand Islands 83, Hammond 48
Belleville Henderson 64, Carthage 56
Edwards-Knox 89, Norwood-Norfolk 34
Gouverneur 72, Salmon River 29
Madrid-Waddington 56, Parishville-Hopkinton 35
Girls’ high school basketball
Copenhagen 79, LaFargeville 8
Chateaugay 38, Brushton-Moira 15
Colton-Pierrepont 62, St. Regis Falls 24
Heuvelton 65, Harrisville 24
Lisbon 34, Edwards-Knox 31
Potsdam 46, Salmon River 37
St. Lawrence Central 34, Malone 32
Men’s college basketball
St. Lawrence 76, SUNY Canton 53
Women’s college basketball
SUNY Canton 90, Wells 26
Women’s college hockey
Cornell 4, Clarkson 0
SUNY Canton 1, Morrisville 0
Boys’ high school hockey
Massena 5, Malone 1
St. Lawrence Central 9, Tupper Lake 1
Islanders 7, Potsdam 6
Girls’ high school hockey
Canton 4, Beekmantown 3
High school wrestling
Indian River 42, Copenhagen 27
Lowville 33, Watertown 27
High school volleyball
South Lewis 3, Watertown 1
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.