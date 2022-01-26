Indian River wrestlers enjoy success on the mat

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River wrestling program has been collecting championships on the wrestling mat.

Coach Jamee Call’s team has put together an impressive resume.

The Warriors have been on a wrestling roll over the last week. Indian River captured its first-ever Section III Division I duals championship on Thursday, beating Fulton for the second time ever for the title.

The Warriors then followed that up by winning the Frontier League tournament team title on Saturday, an impressive showing for a fifth straight league crown.

With all the success, you wonder if there’s a secret to putting together a great program.

A strong program begins with a strong foundation. Coach Call has that feeder system working.

Next up are state duals for the talented Warriors.

