JCC has SUNY’s only zoo technology degree program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you have an interest in turning your passion for animals into a career, you might want to check out the zoo technology degree program at Jefferson Community College.

Dr. Mark Irwin, director of the program, and Steve Chorma, a zoo technology major, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch their interview above.

JCC has the only zoo technology program in the SUNY system.

Zoo technology students complete internships and gain hands-on experience working with exotic and domestic animals. They have the opportunity to work with zookeepers, veterinarians, curators, educators and administrators.

JCC students have completed internships as far away as Arizona and Alaska; JCC alumni work at Disney World in Florida and zoos across the country.

JCC will hold 30-minute Instant Admit sessions March 7-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist students with enrollment paperwork including the zoo technology supplemental application and financial aid forms. Students can schedule an Instant Admit date and time online at SUNYJefferson.edu/admissions.

For more information about JCC’s academic programs and to schedule an instant admit appointment, visit SUNYJefferson.edu or call Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437.

