Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter

DE PEYSTER, New York (WWNY) - A Hermon man is accused of trying to cut off and steal a vehicle’s catalytic converter last August.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Kyle Daniels was working with someone else while trying to steal the part off the victim’s vehicle on County Route 17 in the town of De Peyster.

He was arrested Sunday on a warrant charging him with fifth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree attempted grand larceny.

Daniels was arraigned in Canton town court and released on his own recognizance.

