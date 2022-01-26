Margaret S. Moulton, 94, of Madrid

Margaret S. Moulton, age 94, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Margaret S. Moulton, age 94, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Friends and family may be received on Friday, January 28th 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with funeral services to follow on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. A graveside service be held at Madrid Cemetery, in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Margaret was born on September 15, 1927 in Waddington, NY, the daughter of the late William and Eva (Boileau) Sherman.

She married Nelson Bogart who passed away in 1967. Margaret went to work as a therapy aide at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in 1967, retiring in 1987. She married Elmer Moulton on June 29th, 1974 in Madrid, who passed away in 1994. Margaret is survived by her sons Stephen Bogart (Connie) Waddington, NY, Douglas Bogart (Donna) of Mount Home, TX ; seven daughters , Nancy Pray Canastota, NY, Sandy Briggs (Ed) of Marble Falls, TX, Gail Sharlow of Canton, NY, Sally Gladle (Randy) Cleveland, NY, Laura Bogart, Ogdensburg, NY, Linda Savage, Rochester, NY, Marnie Johnston (Rae) Madrid, NY, a step-son Terry Moulton (Sandy) of Madrid, NY, step-daughters; Nancy Wright (Larry) of Waddington, NY, Ginny Carkner of Boston, MA, Vickey Haenel (Marty) of Waddington, NY, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters; Mayfred McClelland; Mildred McDowell; Ruth Koch and a brother Floyd Sherman.

In addition to her parents Margaret was predeceased by her son Larry Bogart, a sister Lodine Stiles, three brothers; Marvin, Morton and Morris Sherman, son in-laws; Paul Pray, Arnold Sharlow, Mike Tynon and Phillip Carkner.

In her later years Margaret enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends, playing card games, going for drives and of course going to the casino!

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the United Church of Madrid; P.O. Box 7, Madrid, New York 13660 or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676

Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.