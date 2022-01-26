Morning Checkup: New Orthopedic Surgeon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health has a new orthopedic surgeon.

Dr. Brian Zafonte introduces himself in a video that aired during Samaritan’s Morning Chckup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch that video above. He outlines some of the services Samaritan’s orthopedic department offers.

Dr. Zafonte grew up on Long Island, spent several years in the Midwest, and recently moved to the north country.

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/orthopedics or by calling 315-779-6784.

