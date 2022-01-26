Mother breaks silence about alleged hate crime on Gouverneur school bus

EL PASO, Texas (WWNY) - The mother of a student who was brutally attacked on a Gouverneur school bus is speaking out. More than two years after the assault, she says the family’s trauma continues and so do legal actions.

Jalisa Jackson and her daughters have moved to Texas – far away from Gouverneur. Jackson’s fiance, a staff sergeant, remains on post at Fort Drum.

“I didn’t feel safe there,” said Jackson. “We needed to leave.”

Gouverneur is where her oldest girl, Melodi, was beaten on a school bus in September 2019 - all while racial epithets were hurled at her. She was just 10.

Melodi was punched, slammed, had hair pulled out. There were three attackers.

“She went to a place where she was someone’s punching bag,” said Jackson.

It’s still hard. Jackson says Melodi suffers from post traumatic stress disorder.

The state’s Human Rights Division has accused the school district of discriminating and retaliating against the Jacksons.

Jalisa told 7 News she asked her grandmother, “Why am I fighting the things I thought you already fought?”

At one point, the school district wanted Melodi and her sister to ride alone on a bus to school. The Human Rights Division called that a “segregated” bus.

“They’re supposes to be alone on that second bus? Behind the first bus? Isn’t that just sort of Rosa Park-ish,” said Jackson.

Jackson didn’t let them ride that bus. It was in March 2020 that the state Human Rights Division accused the school district. Since then, there has been no public activity in the case.

Bus monitor Tiffany Spicer was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child and failing to control minors shortly after the attack. Her case has since been sealed.

A 10-year-old was charged with harassment. An 11-year-old was charged with the same, plus assault as a hate crime. Those cases were handled out of view in family court.

The Jacksons previously filed a notice of claim against the school district. It reserves them the right to sue.

