Pair face drug charges following traffic stop

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Potsdam are accused of having a quantity of fentanyl and heroin in their vehicle when St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies pulled them over Tuesday.

Deputies say 32-year-old Emily Oakes and 36-year-old Korey Ayers had 270 packets of the drugs when they were pulled over for following too closely on Route 11 in the town of DeKalb.

They were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Oakes and Ayers were arraigned in Canton town court and released.

