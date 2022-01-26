Patricia Jayne Drappo (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Jayne Drappo, 79, Watertown, wife of Paul R. Drappo, passed away Monday, January 24th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours are Saturday, January 29th from 4 pm – 6 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, followed by a 6 pm funeral service with Pastor Ben Mackey from the Grace Wesleyan Church officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Paul R., Watertown; three sons Daniel P. and Margaret “Peg” Drappo, Calcium, Scott A. and Brian R., Watertown; their grandchildren Tyler Paul (Christina Carter), Austin Scott (Jayna Alberry) and Jenna Catherine Drappo; great grandchildren Devon Carter and Rowan Drappo; her sister Clara R. (John) Hermann, Calcium and Mary A. Salisbury, Newport, TN; several beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Helen LaSalle, and two brothers Willard “Milo” LaSalle and Carl F. LaSalle.

Patricia was born in Watertown, July 29, 1942. She graduated from Indian River High School in 1959, the first graduating class for the new Central High School, and then from Watertown School of Commerce in 1960. She married Paul R. Drappo on February 17, 1962 at Evans Mills Methodist Church with Rev. George Pilbeam officiating.

Patricia worked for Dr. Walker Heap and subsequent partners of North Country Orthopedic Group from 1960 through 1985 as a medical transcriptionist, file clerk and receptionist. She partnered with her husband Paul in founding and operating Space Age Pools in 1967 which ran for over 40 years.

Patricia worked for Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Health and Safety secretary from 1997-2007, retiring due to ill health.

Mrs. Drappo was a member of the Calcium Fire Department Auxiliary and Jefferson County Ladies Auxiliary serving in several offices from 1979-2006. She was a member of the Grace Wesleyan Church, serving as Board secretary and pianist. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, baking and crossword puzzles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northpole Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, who sent Patricia a pointsettia plant every Christmas, the Northpole Fire Department for their efforts with numerous ambulance calls, or the Grace Wesleyan Church. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

