Region sees more temps below zero compared to last year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It has been a common theme this month: temperatures trending below zero across the north country.

According to the Northeast Regional Climate Center, Watertown has recorded 16 days below zero from December 1 to January 25, compared to only 2 days during the same period last year.

In Lowville, there have been 15 days below zero this year compared to only 4 last year.

In Gouverneur, there were 17 this year versus 6 last year.

“It’s really been how the polar jet stream has been this month, particularly. It’s allowed this really arctic air to settle down into the region and we have gotten that along with some high pressure which brings these really nice sunny days, but allows for initial radiation cooling at night, so allows us to really get some of these cold temperatures,” said Jessica Spaccio, climatologist, Northeast Regional Climate Center.

Forecasters are calling for warmer temperatures in the region next week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.