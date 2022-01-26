Reid Anthony Rajner, 16, of Theresa

Reid Anthony Rajner, 16, of Main Street, passed away, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at SUNY Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, NY. (Funeral Home)

Born on October 16, 2005 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY, to Peter A. and Danielle L. Rajner. He attended Theresa Primary School and was a Junior at Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY, while also attending BOCES, training in Heavy Equipment Operations.

Reid was employed by McConnell Farms, Theresa, NY and the Theresa Ice Rink. He also completed side-work with Harley McConnell as needed.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, lacross, skating, hockey and skiing. He also showed cattle for Lyndale Farms, Antwerp, NY, at the St. Lawrence County Fair, Gouverneur, NY and he built HO Model Train Sets with Papa Rajner.

Survivors include his parents, Peter and Danielle; a sister, Kaitlyn Rajner, Rochester, NY; a brother, Bryce Rajner, Theresa, NY; paternal grandparents, John and Christine Rajner, Theresa, NY; maternal grandparents, Abel and Elizabeth Lynch, Antwerp, NY; an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be 4-7 pm, Friday, January 28, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 8408 South Main Street, Evans Mills, NY 13637, with Rev. Shane Lynch, officiating. Following services, family and friends will gather at the Theresa Fire Hall for a Celebration of Reid’s Life.

Private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, at a later date.

Reid made a personal choice to leave the legacy of life as an organ donor.

Donations may be made to a go fund me page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/bryce-and-reids-medical-bills?utm_campaign=p_cp+share sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer, or to the Town of Theresa for the Ice Rink, 215 Riverside Avenue, Theresa, NY 13691.

