Interstate task force formed to fight illegal gun trafficking

EAST GREENBUSH, New York (WWNY) - New York is collaborating with nine other states to tackle gun violence.

Gov Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that an interstate task force has been formed to reduce the movement of illegal weapons.

She says crime is on the rise across the nation and New York is in a gun violence state of emergency.

By tripling funding for gun violence prevention in next year’s budget, she plans to bring in more social media analysts to detect crime before it happens.

“That’s the level of trafficking we want to zero in on,” she said. “Where are they coming from, where are they going, how can we stop them?”

Hochul responded to a statement Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released earlier Wednesday.

Stefanik called on the governor to address New York’s bail reform laws and denounce any “defund the police” stances.

Hochul said her priority right now is to prevent the weapons from getting to the state.

She said that since 2019, gun homicides in New York have increased by 80 percent and that 75 percent of the guns involved came from outside the state.

