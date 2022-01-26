OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Wendell Ernest Laidlaw, 93, of Oxbow, died Tuesday night in Florida.

His funeral will be held in the spring.

Wendell is survived by five children: Brenda Green, Seattle, Washington; Gary Laidlaw, Spokane, Washington; Wayne Laidlaw, Spragueville; Brian Laidlaw, Charleston, South Carolina; Mona Delaney, Gouverneur, and 11 grandchildren.

Two wives and a long time companion predeceased Wendell.

Born July 7, 1931 in Oxbow to Harry and May Laidlaw, Wendell attended school in Antwerp.

He worked as a mechanic throughout his life, at the St. Joe’s mine in Balmat, Jones Farm Supply in Gouverneur and the James River Paper Company in Natural Dam.

Wendell was involved in stock car racing in the 1950s and ‘60s, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating.

