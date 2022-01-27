Advertisement

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Pair face drug charges following traffic stop
Closings, delays & cancellations
Jalisa Jackson with her daughter, Melodi
Mother breaks silence about alleged hate crime on Gouverneur school bus
Kyle Whiting
Clayton man gets a miracle
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene
WWNY Town of Denmark cuts funding to Copenhagen Fire Department
WWNY A dozen people found homeless in Watertown
WWNY Physician assistant has reality check about at-home COVID tests
WWNY Group buys old grocery store to create behavioral health urgent care