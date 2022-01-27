Alexandria town board plans vote on recreation center

ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - Town of Alexandria officials appear ready to take a step to revitalize a defunct recreation center.

The town board is holding a special meeting Monday to talk about and vote on a resolution to hire BCA Architects & Engineers to do the design and engineering for renovating the Bonnie Castle Recreation Center on State Route 12.

Voters in 2019 approved spending $5.5 million for the town to buy and fix up the facility, which has lain vacant for several years.

Officials hope to use the facility to bring in new revenue through concerts and sporting events.

Also on the agenda for the meeting is a resolution to accept a bid for $994,000 from T.J. Fiacco Construction of Norwood for a streetscape project.

The meeting will be at 10 a.m. at the town office.

