Angie (Angelina) Palazzoli, of North Utica

Angie (Angelina) Palazzoli (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Angie (Angelina) Palazzoli, North Utica, NY- loved her family, friends and everyone she met.

Angie was born in Watertown, NY, in November 1920, the second of 12 children of Catherine Misercola Pacific Diana, and Angelo Pacific. Along with her 9 surviving siblings, she was raised in Watertown, NY, residing on Glen St., attended local schools and graduated from the Watertown Senior High School.

On Feb. 14, 1941, she was united in marriage with John Palazzoli of Utica, NY, at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church, Watertown, NY. A blessed union of 40 years, as John passed away suddenly in January 1982. Angie was the dedicated, hardworking and loving mother of 3 boys, John, Richard and David. A wonderful cook, fastidious homemaker, gardener, and sun worshipper, she would be seen in her yard enjoying her perfectly-manicured lawn, and walking around the block on which she lived well into her late ‘90s.

Angie was a well-known woman bowler, making many friends while competing in women’s leagues at the Magic Lanes in Yorkville, Pin-O-Rama , and Sunset Lanes in Utica, then later at the Riverside Lanes in Marcy, garnering many season trophies and individual awards. She was a long-time member of the “Ladies Auxiliary of the National Association of Letter Carriers” first as a local organizer, then officer and president, rising to become the twice- elected state president of the organization. She was invited to, and was guest speaker at the annual “Congressional Breakfast” in Washington, D.C. at the behest of Congressman Alexander Pirnie.

Angie was also very active in the local scene as an active member and/or volunteer in:

Women of the Moose, AARP, East Side Senior Center, North Side Senior Center, American-Italian Heritage Association, Il Coro Italiano singing ensemble-one of her very favorites!!

She was also active in many exercise and aerobic classes for adults of a “certain age”.

Angie is survived and will be greatly missed by her two surviving sons, John (Anne) of Syracuse and David (Kathleen) of Clinton, and daughter-in-law Mary Keller Palazzoli of Auburn and Weedsport, NY.

She is also survived by granddaughters Lauren and husband Rod Radford, Syr., Kristin and husband Dan Tyrel, Fayetteville, NY, Michelle and husband Patrick Hopwood, Williamson, NY, Teale and husband Francis LaBarbera, Deerfield, NY. Also grandson Richard Palazzoli, Jr and partner Beth Anne, Charleston, S.C., Christopher and Christina Palazzoli, also of Syracuse.

Her surviving great-grandchildren include Jack and Matthew Radford, Francesca, Gianna, and Catarina Palazzoli of Syracuse, Kathleen and husband Joseph Rush of Kent, Ohio, Julia, Clara, David-James Tyrel, of Fayetteville, NY. Also, Joseph and Annette LaBarbera of Deerfield, John and Norah Hopwood of Williamson, NY. Shelby Palazzoli, of S.C.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews in NY, Florida and multiple locales throughout the country, and especially fondly by Rocco, Sharon, Jeanette and Kathleen Crescenzi, and Janice Ives Hall.

Angie was predeceased by her parents, husband John, son Richard, sisters Mary, Rose, Anne, Vincenza (Chancey), Theresa, Rita, Pauline, brothers Anthony and John, and twins who died shortly after birth. Also her Godchild Angelo Crescenzi , dear friend Michael Salerno and loving caregivers Mary Anne and Dick Philips.

She would also have fondly remembered and thanked the many loving friends, attendants, care providers and fellow residents of the Presbyterian Home of Central NY. who attended to her many needs and with whom she laughed, loved and shared her ending days.

Angie’s Celebration of life will be held at 12 Noon on Friday Jan 28, 2022, at St. Mary of Mt Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by the Rev.James Cesta, Pastor. Friends may call Friday morning at the John L Matt Funeral home, 3309 Oneida St., Chadwicks, NY, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. As per county and state regulations all must wear a mask over mouth and nose at church and funeral home.

Arrangements under the guidance of the John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY. To send an online message of sympathy: www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.