Advertisement

Appeals court tosses plea deal, says judge coerced guilty plea in sex assault case

WWNY Terick Goodwin
WWNY Terick Goodwin(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An appeals court has thrown out a plea deal of an alleged sex offender, saying the judge coerced the defendant into pleading guilty.

Terick Goodwin, formerly of Deer River, pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child in July 2019.

According to a ruling by the state Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, during a court appearance where the court extended a plea offer for 15 years to life behind bars, Lewis County Court Judge Daniel King told Goodwin, “My policy is if a defendant gets convicted at trial, that means that individual has not accepted responsibility for the conduct that they’ve been convicted of, and … (i)n all likelihood the sentence (after trial) would not even be close to the 20 years (to life sought by the People), it would be much more, many more years, and you are looking at a potential (of) 100 years to life.”

The ruling states that the court’s statements during plea negotiations did “not amount to a description of the range of the potential sentences but, rather, they constituted impermissible coercion,” making the plea “involuntary.”

The ruling goes on to say that “the court’s coercive statements were ‘all the more serious’ in light of its misleading insinuation at the January 25, 2019 appearance that consecutive sentencing would be mandatory after trial.”

Goodwin’s case will remain in Lewis County Court. However, the case will be handled by Jefferson County Court Judge David Renzi, according to officials.

No date has been scheduled for a trial.

See the ruling below:

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Pair face drug charges following traffic stop
Closings, delays & cancellations
Jalisa Jackson with her daughter, Melodi
Mother breaks silence about alleged hate crime on Gouverneur school bus
Kyle Whiting
Clayton man gets a miracle
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter

Latest News

Mark Knowles, a physician assistant with Watertown Urgent Care, holds a swab from an at-home...
Physician assistant offers reality check for at-home COVID tests
The old Great American grocery store on State Street
Group buys old grocery store to create behavioral health urgent care
Flames swept through a barn on Frank Crosby’s farm on Atwood Road near Brier Hill in the town...
Fire destroys barn, kills 2 dozen cows
WWNY Region sees more temps below zero compared to last year