Appeals court tosses plea deal, says judge coerced guilty plea in sex assault case

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An appeals court has thrown out a plea deal of an alleged sex offender, saying the judge coerced the defendant into pleading guilty.

Terick Goodwin, formerly of Deer River, pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child in July 2019.

According to a ruling by the state Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, during a court appearance where the court extended a plea offer for 15 years to life behind bars, Lewis County Court Judge Daniel King told Goodwin, “My policy is if a defendant gets convicted at trial, that means that individual has not accepted responsibility for the conduct that they’ve been convicted of, and … (i)n all likelihood the sentence (after trial) would not even be close to the 20 years (to life sought by the People), it would be much more, many more years, and you are looking at a potential (of) 100 years to life.”

The ruling states that the court’s statements during plea negotiations did “not amount to a description of the range of the potential sentences but, rather, they constituted impermissible coercion,” making the plea “involuntary.”

The ruling goes on to say that “the court’s coercive statements were ‘all the more serious’ in light of its misleading insinuation at the January 25, 2019 appearance that consecutive sentencing would be mandatory after trial.”

Goodwin’s case will remain in Lewis County Court. However, the case will be handled by Jefferson County Court Judge David Renzi, according to officials.

No date has been scheduled for a trial.

See the ruling below:

Goodwin Decision by Scott Atkinson on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.