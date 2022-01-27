Barbara J. Sykes

Barbara was born to Gertrude (Wurster) and Howard W. Wheelock in 1935 in Syracuse, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara was born to Gertrude (Wurster) and Howard W. Wheelock in 1935 in Syracuse, NY. She died at her daughter’s home where for the past 3 years she has been cared for and for the past week under the care of hospice as well.

Barbara graduated from Onondaga Valley Academy, Syracuse NY and later graduated from Jefferson Community College where she was a member of the honor society. As a teenager she spent summers on Pillar Point at her grandfather, Karl’s cottage, where she met her future husband, Grant Sykes. That cottage would become Barbara’s year round home for the rest of her life. Barbara and Grant also built several cottages along the South Shore, one of which was built for Barbara’s mother and is still owned by the family.

Barbara worked for Blue Cross in her younger years. In the 70′s Grant and Barb became farmers and over the years purchased 3 farms on Pillar Point. They generously gave land to their children to build their homes. Barbara became separated from Grant and went to work at Cheney True Value where she met Robert LaParr. Barb and Robert operated an antique and collectible business at various shops and at the Port Ontario Flea Market for many years. Barbara enjoyed getting deals, being the first at garage sales and finding ‘treasures’ in what others were discarding.

As a teenager Barbara took art classes and enjoyed art throughout her life. She also enjoyed gardening and made much of her yard into beautiful gardens. She enjoyed decorating for all holidays but Christmas was her favorite.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Grant; her long time partner, Robert LaParr; and her brother, Bruce. She is survived by her children Faith (Mark) Lustik, Kirk (Tina) Sykes; grandchildren Garrett, Nathan, Gage, -all of Dexter and Larisa of NYC.

The family would like to thank Rosie Hatch who has provided friendship to Barbara over the last few years. There will be no public services. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home,Dexter.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.