Battle of the Badges 2 takes to the ring Saturday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The second Battle of the Badges is this weekend.

Watertown Area Boxing Club president Johnny Pepe and Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Nolan Pitkin talked about Battle of the Badges 2 on 7 News This Morning.

Aside from training, it will be Pitkin’s first time in the ring.

Watch the video above for their interview.

The first event pitted police officers against firefighters. This one includes first responders, corrections officers, and other members of law enforcement.

It will be Saturday, January 29 at Jefferson Community College. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the fights start at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at watertownareaboxingclub.com and at the door. You can also call 315-783-4980.

Proceeds go to Northern New York K-9 and to Callie Taylor, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. She’s the daughter of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Jamie Taylor, who participated in the first Battle of the Badges.

