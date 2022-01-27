Double Barrel Blues Band to perform Saturday
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Double Barrel Blues Band is opening up this year’s Black River Valley Concert Series on Saturday.
Craig Thornton, 7 News’ Arts & Entertainment Editor says, “This concert series is really good because it has a little something for everyone.”
Watch his full interview above.
The concert series has a different performer every other Saturday through early April.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.