RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Edwin Marshall Franklin, Jr., 64, formerly of Russell died peacefully at the home of his daughter Christina Franklin in Canton, surrounded by his children and spouses and his grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 29 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Russell Volunteer Fire Department. Please bring a dish to pass.

Ed was born December 18, 1957 in Canton, NY and was a son of the late, Edwin M. and Jessie June (Clarke) Franklin. He graduated from Knox Memorial in Russell in 1976.

Ed was a self employed contractor for a number of years before he was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in his mid to late 50′s.

Surviving are his four children, Bradley E. Franklin of Syracuse, NY, Edwin M. (Cynthia Bohanan) Franklin of Homer, NY, Carlton Franklin of Canton, NY and Christina (Adam Gollinger) Franklin of Canton, NY; a brother, Warren P. (Vicky) Franklin of Russell, NY; a sister, Donna Alexander of Liverpool, NY; twelve grandchildren, Madisen G. Franklin of Washington, Joshua E., Caden J. and Isabella S. Doughty all of Canton, Hailey V. and Hanna E. Gollinger of Hermon, NY, Samara LaFlair of Canton, Leah Franklin of Syracuse, Kaydence, Edwin and Rowan Franklin all of Homer, and Lorraina Franklin of Canton. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Edwin M. (1971), mother Jessie June (2013), niece Marcie A. Franklin (2005) and wife Sheila M. Franklin (2007).

Ed was a member of the NRA; avid hunter and fisherman; loved camping, 4-wheeling, working on small engines; loved being a PaPa; gardening and precious time spent with loved ones.

