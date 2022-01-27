Advertisement

Emma Parody, 88, of Watertown

Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Emma Parody, Watertown, passed away Monday, January 24th at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had resided since 2018. She was 88 years old.

Born in Elmira April 23, 1933, she was a daughter of Alex and Margaret Petorch. She was educated locally.

Emma was a member of Watertown’s Salvation Army.

Emma is survived by 7 children, David Fuhrman of Watertown, Rose Fuhrman of Watertown, Sophia Fuhrman of Watertown, Olga Denton of Gouverneur, George Parody of Washington, Richard Parody of Georgia, Julie Parody of Syracuse. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Emma is predeceased by her first and second husband, Robert J. Fuhrman, George Parody; a son, Robert Fuhrman; and 3 sisters.

There are no public services planned at this time. A graveside service will be held in the summer at a date and time yet to be determined.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

