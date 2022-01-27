Evans Mills Raceway Park hosts drivers’ seminar

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - It’s never too early to think about local racing. Evans Mills Raceway Park is getting drivers to think about their cars for the upcoming season.

The Evans Mills Volunteer Fire Department was the site as the raceway held an event that literally talked about the nuts and bolts of racing on asphalt for all drivers.

Sportsman Modified driver Tony Pettinelli of Rome took advantage of the seminar.

When the Gill family took over Evans Mills, Pettinelli wanted to be a part of racing at the track.

It doesn’t look like it right now, but opening night isn’t that far away and the whole season promises to be filled with exciting action.

Evans Mills Raceway Park will be burning up the asphalt again come spring.

