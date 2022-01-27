Fire destroys barn, kills 2 dozen cows

TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire claimed the lives of more than 20 cows Thursday afternoon in St. Lawrence County.

Flames swept through a barn on Frank Crosby’s farm on Atwood Road near Brier Hill in the town of Morristown.

Volunteers from several departments rushed to the scene at 12:38 p.m., but could do little to save the barn or the cows and farm equipment inside.

Firefighters said wind was a problem as it helped the flames to spread.

The blaze was put out and crews were brought in to raze what’s left of the barn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was on the farm when the blaze broke out.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.