Group buys old grocery store to create behavioral health urgent care

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Malone group has closed on its deal to buy a former grocery store and bring a behavioral health urgent care to Watertown.

The group Citizen Advocates has bought the site of the old Great American grocery store on State Street for more than $600,000.

The facility will focus on mental health and addiction and will be open 24/7 to the public with no referral needed.

Company officials don’t know if they will reuse the current building or demolish it, but say they’re excited to finally move forward in the process

“Just with the need outpacing the ability to provide those supports and services, we want to continue to fill that void. So, Citizen Advocates, through its behavioral health urgent care model, offers a program and a service that’s not currently available in Jefferson County, so we are greatful to be able to do that,” said James Button, CEO, Citizen Advocates.

Button says their timeline for opening is 12 to 18 months, barring delays from the supply chain issues or the availability of contractors to complete the project.

