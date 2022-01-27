Highlights & scores: college hoops along with high school hoops, hockey & swimming

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - College basketball, high school hoops, and boys’ swimming were on the local sports docket Wednesday.

In women’s college basketball from Jefferson Community College, the Lady Cannoneers hosted Tompkins Cortland Community College.

In the first quarter, Haile Bouchey takes the feed inside and lays in 2. JCC is up 2.

JCC is running. Gabrielle Morley finishes and the Lady Cannoneers are on top 4.

Then it’s Torie Moore spotting up and hitting the trifecta. It’s JCC by 7.

Emily Farrand rips yarn as JCC beats Tompkins Cortland 80-60.

in the late game, the JCC men also hosted Tompkins Cortland.

In the first half, Isaiah Lemon goes up strong down low, tying the game.

Then it’s Isiah Murphy with the lay-in. JCC is in front 2.

Jeremiah Smith drives baseline for 2. JCC is still up 2.

Murphy goes up strong for the hoop as JCC beats Tompkins Cortland 68-61.

Canton hosted Gouverneur in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference hoops.

Kallie Klossen hits the 3-pointer for Canton.

Raelin Burns drives baseline for the hoop and foul.

It’s Hadley Alguire with the put-back.

Burns connects for 3 at the other end.

Ava Hoy goes hard to the tin. Canton is up 1.

Amelia Rodee kisses 2 off glass.

Maddie Hoy hits for 3 as Canton beats Gouverneur 55-44.

In boys’ high school hockey from the Watertown fairgrounds, Immaculate Heart hosted Ontario Bay.

In the second period, it’s 4-1 Ontario Bay as Bryce Goodnough scores on the doorstep. Ontario Bay is now up 5-1.

Then it’s Riley Ballou with the redirect in front and it’s 6-1 Ontario Bay.

Connor Lamb gets one back for IHC, but Ontario Bay beats IHC 9-3.

Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam hosted Indian River in boys’ swimming.

Alex Baxter led the Sandstoners, winning the 200 free, the 100 free, and combining with Mexican exchange student Juan Pablo Corona-Gomez, Trevor Bates and Daniel Armendariz-Wong to win the 200 free relay.

German exchange student Mark Hollinger won the 50 free and the 100 backstroke, then combined with Bates, Armendariz-Wong and Adam Sabatini to win the 200 medley relay.

Trevor Bates captured the 100 breast. Corona-Gomez won the 200 individual medley.

Wednesday’s local scores

Men’s college basketball

Jefferson 68, Tompkins Cortland 61

Women’s college basketball

Jefferson 80, Tompkins Cortland 60

Boys’ high school basketball

Beaver River 61, LaFargeville 36

Sackets Harbor 73, Harrisville 39

Copenhagen 51, Lyme 27

Madrid-Waddington 53, St. Lawrence Central 40

Colton-Pierrepont 49, Brushton-Moira 30

Malone 68, Potsdam 54

Girls’ high school basketball

Lowville 37, Watertown 21

St. Regis Falls 43, Parishville-Hopkinton 34

Hammond 56, Heuvelton 49

Colton-Pierrepont 52, Lisbon 41

Canton 55, Gouverneur 44

Massena 50, St. Lawrence Central 43

Malone 66, Potsdam 30

Boys’ high school hockey

Ontario Bay 9, Immaculate Heart 3

Massena 2, Salmon River 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 3, Massena 1

Malone 11, Beekmantown 0

Boys high school swimming

Canton 89, Indian River 42

High school wrestling

South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 47, Watertown 27

High school volleyball

Beaver River 3, Sandy Creek 1

South Jefferson 3, General Brown 1

