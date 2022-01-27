Ina “Punkin” I. (Sloan) Ober, 63, of Star Lake

Ina “Punkin" I. (Sloan) Ober, age 63, of Star Lake, NY passed away on January 25, 2022 at home peacefully under the care of her family and hospice. (Funeral Home)

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Ina “Punkin” I. (Sloan) Ober, age 63, of Star Lake, NY passed away on January 25, 2022 at home peacefully under the care of her family and hospice.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Punkin was born on August 1, 1958 in Edwards to the late Bernard E. Sloan, Sr. and Ina I. (Morehouse) Sloan. She attended school in Edwards and married Michael A. Ober on May 27, 1978 at the Edwards Library. Punkin worked for OWD in Tupper Lake, NY for several years and worked odd jobs in the area as well.

She loved to play bingo, shop, could sense a garage sale close by. She cherished time with her children and mostly her grandbabies, kept pet birds and watched wild birds at her feeders (especially the cardinals), spent hours on adult coloring books, and loved to watch Jerry Springer and Dr. Phil.

Punkin is survived by her husband, Michael Ober, two daughters, Misty McCottery and Lisa Stiles, 5 grandchildren, Maigen Stiles, Savannah, Bush, Braydyn McCottery, Alexis Stiles, and Jade-Lynn McCottery, a great-grandson, Hunter James Gilbert, and siblings, John Sloan, Robert Sloan, Beverly Thomas, Joyce Phelps, Marilyn Mackin, Janet Easton, and Rita Bukowski. She is predeceased by her parents and a brother, Bernard Sloan, Jr.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.