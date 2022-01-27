Lady Sings the Blues 50th Anniversary - Big Screen Classic
February 20 and February 23
Published: Jan. 27, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Lady Sings the Blues 50th Anniversary
TCM Big Screen Classic at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall
Sunday, February 20 at 3:00 pm and Wednesday, February 23 at 7:00 pm
Celebrating 50 years, Lady Sings the Blues celebrates the essence of Billie Holiday, one of America’s most loved and memorable blues singers, and was captured brilliantly in a tour-de-force debut performance by singer Diana Ross.
