Lady Sings the Blues 50th Anniversary - Big Screen Classic

Lady Sings the Blues 50th Anniversary

TCM Big Screen Classic at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Sunday, February 20 at 3:00 pm and Wednesday, February 23 at 7:00 pm

Celebrating 50 years, Lady Sings the Blues celebrates the essence of Billie Holiday, one of America’s most loved and memorable blues singers, and was captured brilliantly in a tour-de-force debut performance by singer Diana Ross.

