Mild today, snow tonight

By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s cold enough for an alert early Thursday, but it will end up mild.

And we have an alert for lake effect snow tonight into tomorrow.

Temperatures are mostly within a few degrees above and below zero to start.

There’s a wind chill advisory in St. Lawrence County that’s scheduled to end at 9 a.m. An advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties ends at 10 a.m.

Temperatures will be in the mid-20s by afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny this morning, with increasing clouds this afternoon.

Lake effect snow starts up tonight.

There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson County from 7 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday. An advisory for Oswego County starts at midnight and ends at 1 p.m. Friday.

Snow could be heavy at times. Accumulations could be 3-7 inches in places where snowfall is heaviest.

Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-teens.

We’re back into the deep freeze Friday night. Lows will be in the teens below zero.

It will be mostly sunny and cold on Saturday. Highs will be around 8 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper teens.

It will be 25 and partly sunny on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 35.

Wednesday is Ground Hog’s Day. Highs will be in the 40s.

