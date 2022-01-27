Advertisement

Patient, pharmacy describe experience with COVID pill

COVID-19 Pills
COVID-19 Pills(MGN, Pfizer)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the newer ways to treat COVID-19 is a pill. The medication was approved in December for use and it has become a popular and proven way to keep people out of the hospital.

“I’ve had a lot of anxiety about COVID since it started, so I wasn’t sure how severe my case would be,” said Renee, who didn’t want us to use her last name.

Luckily for Renee, she won’t have to find out. Being immunocompromised, she immediately called her doctor looking for options after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I contacted my rheumatologist and he’s the one that prescribed me Pfizer, Paxlovid medication,” she said.

Paxlovid is one of two antiviral COVID-19 pills authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. The other was developed by pharmaceutical company Merck.

They’re meant for COVID-positive patients who are at high risk of going to the hospital. Pfizer studies show the drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89 percent among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.

Bolton’s Pharmacy is one of two Jefferson County locations to offer both pills. It has been receiving shipments for about a month.

“We’ve had a steady stream of prescriptions come in and we’re having all sorts of new faces come through our drive-thru to pick them up,” said pharmacist Colleen Signor.

She says she has seen a trend in those she’s filling prescriptions for. It’s a trend she says shows the importance of getting the vaccine and your booster.

“One thing that I’ve noticed when the doctors are calling in and we’re going through the guidelines, is that a lot of patients have not gotten their booster doses.,” said Signor. “A lot of the newer studies that are being looked at are showing that people are more susceptible to the omicron variant if they’re not boosted.”

As for Renee, who got her booster shot in August, she says she’s grateful she was given the option at all.

“It was a relief for me,” she said.

These pills aren’t for everyone. If you’ve recently tested positive for COVID, Signor says to call your doctor to see if you’re eligible for the prescription.

