Phil Palleschi Sr., 79, of Richville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Phil Palleschi Sr.,79, died peacefully Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, NY.

He was born on May 12, 1942, in Syracuse, New York.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Palleschi, Richville, NY, a son, Phillip (Shelly) Palleschi, Jr., a daughter, Tammy (Neil) Hooley, all of Fowler, NY; and 3-grandchildren.

Services will be held privately by his family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.  Online condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

