Stefanik raises $10 million in campaign cash in 2021

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARATOGA, New York (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s war chest is getting bigger.

Her reelection campaign reports that through various efforts, “Team Elise,” as it’s called, raised $10 million in 2021.

Half of that was is the last three months of the year alone.

Her campaign says the numbers shatter the records for a north country congressional campaign for both a non-election year and a quarter.

That much campaign cash will make it extremely difficult for anyone to compete against her in the upcoming election.

Challenging her as she seeks her fifth term are four Democrats and one Republican.

Matt Castelli of Wilton, Brigid “Bridie” Farrell of Warren County, Matthew Putorti of Whitehall, and Ezra Watson, also of Wilton, are vying for the Democratic nod to run against her.

Republican Lonny Koons, a truck driver who lives in Carthage, is challenging the congresswoman in next year’s primary.

