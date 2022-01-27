Walter F. Smutz, Jr. “Butch”, 70, of Parishville

Walter F. Smutz, Jr. “Butch”, 70, of Coon Drive, passed away suddenly on Tuesday afternoon, January 25, 2022 at his home. (Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Walter F. Smutz, Jr. “Butch”, 70, of Coon Drive, passed away suddenly on Tuesday afternoon, January 25, 2022 at his home.

Butch was born on August 6, 1951 in Potsdam, the son of the late Walter F. Sr. and Ruth M. (Ober) Smutz. He attended Potsdam Central Schools, where he graduated in 1970. He continued his education at Canton ATC, achieving his certificate in Electrical Trades. On September 23, 1972, he married Sharman M. Bellardini at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Potsdam with Rev. Patrick VerSchneider, officiating.

Butch was an electrician with SUNY Potsdam for many years until his retirement at 55. Additionally, Butch owned and operated Smutz Electric for many years. Following his retirement, he worked alongside his son at Northern Music and Video for several years. Additionally, Butch and his father were the caretakers for the Kildare Hunting Club for many years. An extremely patriotic person, he had a great love for the outdoors with hunting, boating, and motorcycling being just a few of his favorite activities. In recent years, he could be found on his pontoon boat at The Flow in Parishville. He also enjoyed watching Nascar, Monday night wrestling, and traveling with wife and friends. He cherished spending time with his children and his grandchildren – who fondly will remember him as their “Homer.” Butch was an honorary member of Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department, and a former member of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club, Owl Mountain Rod and Gun Club, Potsdam Elks Lodge, various snowmobile clubs, and “Team XSS.”

Butch is survived by his wife, Sharman; his children, Christopher and Kellie Smutz of Norwood; Marcy Smutz (Greg Moore) of Norwood; his grandchildren, Riley Smutz (Joclyn Ward) of Parishville and Sici Kahrs (Trevor Rawls); his grand pets; and his nephew, Travis and Karin Smutz and his daughters and son.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where his family will be honoring and celebrating his life with a private service. Burial will be in the spring at Chapel Hill Cemetery with a celebration of his life to follow at his home.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Potsdam Humane Society, American Heart Association, and American Cancer Society.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.