Advertisement

Woman accused in alleged choking incident

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman is accused of choking someone during a domestic incident earlier this month.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened on January 13 on Route 11C in the town of Brasher when 27-year-old Heather Deragon allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone from their hand to prevent them from calling law enforcement.

She also allegedly applied pressure to the victim’s neck, making it difficult for them to breathe.

Deragon was arrested Monday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

She was arraigned in Massena town court and released. A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Pair face drug charges following traffic stop
Closings, delays & cancellations
Kyle Whiting
Clayton man gets a miracle
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter
The Copenhagen village board met Tuesday to talk about moving forward following a scathing fire...
Copenhagen officials meet over scathing fire department audit

Latest News

JCC's Isiah Murphy goes up for 2 in a men's basketball contest against Tompkins Cortland...
Highlights & scores: college hoops along with high school hoops, hockey & swimming
Wake Up Weather
Mild today, snow tonight
7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather
Highlights & scores: college hoops along with high school hoops, hockey & swimming