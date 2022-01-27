Woman accused in alleged choking incident

BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman is accused of choking someone during a domestic incident earlier this month.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened on January 13 on Route 11C in the town of Brasher when 27-year-old Heather Deragon allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone from their hand to prevent them from calling law enforcement.

She also allegedly applied pressure to the victim’s neck, making it difficult for them to breathe.

Deragon was arrested Monday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

She was arraigned in Massena town court and released. A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.