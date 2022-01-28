Advertisement

Barbara A. Warner, 87, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Barbara A. Warner, 87, a resident of the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg and formerly of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mrs. Warner passed away early Friday morning at the St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Barbara A. Warner.

