AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Cheryl Veronica “Cabay” Cook, 57, of Akwesasne, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center surrounded by her family and close friends.

Cheryl was born June 3, 1964, in Cornwall, Ontario, the daughter of Richard “Dick” and Teresa Cook. She attended CCVS and was a graduate of Iohahiio Adult Education. She loved working at Jrecks Subs in Hogansburg where she was able to serve the community and grow close to her coworkers. She adored her regulars and was known for her great smile and endless humor.

Cheryl was a proud grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to try new recipes with her daughters, and always made sure to have a good home cooked meal. Through the summer months you could find her by the river at the Cook’s campground or with her beloved family around a bonfire laughing and sharing stories. Cheryl was a devoted radio bingo player and never missed an episode of her favorite soap operas. She welcomed many people into her home and her close friends were known to her as family. Cheryl was a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits.

Cheryl is survived by her parents, Richard “Dick” and Teresa Cook; her three siblings, Carolyn Cook, Cynthia Cook and Chris Cook, all of Akwesasne; her children, Tony Cook, Michael Cook, Jaime Cook and Kayla (Anthony) Barnes of Akwesasne. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She is predeceased by a brother, Timothy Cook.

Friends are invited to call on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena from 11:00 am until time of service at 6:00 pm. At the family’s request, facial coverings will be required.

Memorial contributions in Cheryl’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena

