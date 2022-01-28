Advertisement

Conditions ideal for ice fishing, skiing

Ice fishing
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAUMONT BAY, New York (WWNY) - Hardwater anglers were out on the ice after subzero temperatures created ideal ice conditions over the past few weeks.

Parts of Chaumont Bay have at least a foot of ice at the moment. This amount of ice makes it so anglers are able to go further off-shore to try their hand at catching different varieties of larger fish.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation recommends there be at least 4 inches of ice to safely fish on foot, whereas a foot of ice can support a car or small pickup truck.

“Definitely dress warm and have fun. I mean, you can catch fish anywhere and that’s what it’s all about,” said Cody Jeffries.

Not only have the conditions been right for ice fishing, but for skiers and snowboarders too.

The latest snowfalls and colder temperatures have made for solid conditions to get out of the house and get a little skiing in.

