Danny T. Gudridge Jr., of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Danny T. Gudridge Jr., of McPhilmy Road, passed away on Tuesday January 25, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole; five children, Kilian Stillman, 21, and his companion, Hailey Bentley, in college at Potsdam; Cadence Booth, 14, at home; Rhylie Gudridge, 13, at home; Mykynna Gudridge, 11, at home; Aurora Gudridge, 10, at home; his mother and step-father, Judy and Jerry Hoffman of Lowville; his father and step-mother, Danny Sr. and Melissa Gudridge of New Bremen; his siblings, Michael Gudridge and his fiancé, C.C. Jessiman of Lowville; Ashley Gudridge Houppert and her companion, Jeff Kafline of Castorland; Alyshia Hoffman/ Kilgore of Alabama; his paternal grandmother, Dawn Gudridge of Lowville; his mother-in-law, Deborah George, and her companion, Bruce Narkiewicz of Lowville; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and very special aunts and uncles, Davey Gudridge of Lowville; Duane and Ali Gudridge of Florida; Denise Ablan of Albany; Tina and Tim Cobb of Lowville; Debbie and Rick Turck of Lowville. Ronnie and Sally Hoffman of Carthage; Randy and Debbie Hoffman of Carthage; Ruth and JR Barrier of North Carolina; Russel and Gaby of North Carolina ; Debbie Hoyt of Lititz PA; Crockery and Kim of Carthage. He is predeceased by his brother, CPL James D. “Jimmy” Gudridge, who was killed in action in Iraq on January 6, 2008; his maternal grandparents, Archie and Kathleen Baker; and his paternal grandfather, David Gudridge. Step Grandfather Charles Hoffman Sr. and Aunt Rosemary Franklin.

He had such a large family and close friends, and he loved them all.

Danny was born on May 8, 1986 a son of Danny T. Gudridge Sr. and Judy Baker Gudridge Hoffman. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 2005 and attended Buffalo University. Danny worked for Livingston Moving and Storage of North Country where he managed the warehouse for military contracts and deployments for many years before going to work for Kraft Foods in Lowville for ten years. Since 2019, together with his wife, the couple have owned and operated Burnt Creek Rustics, making custom rustic furniture.

Danny was a member of the Bald Rock Hunting Club in Stony Lake. He was an avid outdoorsman with a truly adventures soul enjoying hunting, fishing, ice fishing, trapping, camping, canoeing, kayaking, four-wheeling, mudding and jeeping. If it could be done outdoors Danny did it.. Nature was his home. Danny would always say he was " a jack of all trades and a master of none” but he mastered everything he tackled and never came close to giving himself enough credit. Danny was a very talented carpenter and wood worker, designing and building his own home and his own furniture. He did plumbing, heating, auto mechanics and engineering. He loved learning new things and tackeling any challange he was faced with . Danny loved his family with everything he had. He was selfless and loving, He was a jokester at heart and always could make you laugh even in the worst of times. He looked like a Ruff and Tuff Lumber Jack with a wild beard to match, he was a quiet man but had the biggest and

kindest heart a true gentle soul and was the most well grounded man you could ever meet. He worked so hard everyday for his family and anyone that ever needed help he would always be there and would drop what he was doing to help someone else in need. He held pride in everything he did and he never did anything with half a heat. His name he was known by with this family and given to by his wife was “Papa Bear” and that truly encompassed everything he was.. He was a strong protector...Fierce when he needed to be but would dry your tears and kiss away boo boos..and like this name loved giving bear hugs to anyone that needed them. Especially his Mom with some extra special jabs on here side.

In keeping Danny’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services. All are welcome to come and honor Danny this Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 noon at a Celebration of Life gathering at the Marine Corps Detachment 754, Farney Hall, State Route 12, Lowville, NY. There will be an additional celebration of life gathering to be held when the weather is nicer in the spring at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Danny’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Danny’s family during their time of need. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

