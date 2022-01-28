Advertisement

George N. Benton, 100, of Stockholm

Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
George N. Benton, 100, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home, the same farmhouse in which he was born.(Source: Funeral Home)

STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - George N. Benton, 100, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home, the same farmhouse in which he was born.   A memorial service will be held at the Southville Cemetery in the spring.

George was born on November 27, 1921 in Stockholm, New York, the son of the late Gerald and Blanche (Grant) Benton.  He attended Potsdam Central School.  In June 1949, he married Leona Rivers and they lived on the family farm their entire life.  In his younger years, George worked on the family farm, on road construction crews and later as a mechanic at Courtesy Chrysler in Potsdam.  In retirement he enjoyed working in the woods cutting firewood and riding his motorcycle.

George is survived by his wife, Leona; their two sons, Rance (Jane) Benton of Brasher Falls and Lex (Shelly English) Benton of North Carolina; his grandsons, Kyle and Collin Benton; his granddaughters, Katrina Reagan and Samantha Hortsman; five great grandchildren; his sister, Olga Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor Hayes.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southville Cemetery Association in care of Stephen Thomas, 1003 SH 11B, Potsdam, New York, 13676.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

