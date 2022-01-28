Mr. Gregory James Buckley, 61, passed away on January 24th, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse with the comfort of his family by his side. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Gregory James Buckley, 61, passed away on January 24th, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse with the comfort of his family by his side.

Gregory was born in Potsdam on November 7th, 1960, to Dr. Patrick C. Buckley and Mary Daly. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School in 1979 and shortly after was employed at ALCOA working in the boiler and steam rooms.

In 1993, Greg moved into the Buckley family farm where he raised beef cattle and on August 18, 1995, he married Jane Miller at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls.

For 33 years, Greg was a proud member of the Brasher - Winthrop Volunteer Fire Department, where he not only served his community, but gained lifelong friends and fellowship. Greg served two terms as Councilman for the Town of Brasher and was a member of the Tri Town Hockey Association.

Steadfast and strong, Greg was a distinguished family man who demonstrated how to provide and persevere through challenging times. A genuine heart with hard working hands, Greg was a helper to anyone in need, especially during the harsh north country winters.

Greg was a softball player, and a hunter, however his favorite role in life is being Papa to his three grandchildren, Cecelia, Joseph, and Henry.

His parents predeceased Greg and always in his heart is the memory of his son, James Holden Buckley, who passed away on December 14, 1999.

Greg is survived by his wife, Jane; his daughter Stephanie, her husband Steve Killion and their children, Cecelia, Joseph, and Henry; mother - in law, Cecelia Miller; brother and sister - in - law, Michael and Tina Buckley; sisters and brothers - in law, Catherine and Mickey Locke, Patricia Buckley and Danny Brabon, and Mary Ellen Buckley, as well as his cherished nieces, and nephews, cousins and many friends.

There will be no public services at this time. Greg’s Funeral and Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday March 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls. Private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Westville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department, 708 NY-11C, Winthrop, NY 13697 or Fayetteville Fire and Rescue, 425 E Genesee St, Fayetteville, NY 13066

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where words of comfort and condolences can be shared online with Greg’s family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.