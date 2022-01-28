Highlights & scores: plenty of hardwood action

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy night on the hardwood locally Thursday night.

In girls’ Frontier League basketball from Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones hosted South Jefferson.

In the first quarter, it’s Emma Schafer with the bucket down low. The Lady Spartans are up 3.

Then it’s Jackie Piddock hitting at the buzzer. South Jeff is up 17-12 after one quarter

In the second quarter, it’s Schafer with the board and basket. It’s the Lady Spartans by 7.

Watertown answers. Ariana Verdi hits the floater. The Lady Cyclones are within 5.

Off the steal, Brooke Perry lays in 2.

South jeff beats Watertown 63-41.

In Dexter, the General Brown Lady Lions met Sandy Creek in another girls’ Frontier League contest.

In the second quarter, Ainsley Fuller lays in 2 off the steal. General Brown is up 22.

Sandy Creek answers. Kendall Darling hits the 3 from the corner. The Lady Comets are down 19.

Off another turnover it’s Karsyn Fields kissing 2 off glass. It’s 32-11 General Brown

Fuller finishes as General Brown beats Sandy Creek 72-17.

At Immaculate Heart, there was another girls’ Frontier League contest as the Lady Cavaliers hosted Beaver River

In the first quarter, Emeline Barton takes it to the tin for the bucket. It’s IHC by 2.

It’s Barton once again. This time with the reverse lay-in. The Lady Cavs are up 3.

Beaver River answers. Aubrie Monnat hits the jumper in the paint. It’s IHC by 1.

Barton takes the feed and connects. The Lady Cavs are in front 3.

Jennah Netto hits for 3 as IHC beats Beaver River 55-37.

The Lady Cannoneers met Fulton-Montgomery in women’s college hoops from Jefferson Community College.

In the second quarter, Gabrielle Morley hits for 3 of her 19 on the night. JCC is up 5.

Off the steal, it’s Josie Barton with the lay-in. She also finished with 19 on the night.

Torie Moore kisses 2 off glass. JCC is up 40-31.

In the third quarter, Kalyna Bryant hits for 2 of her 19.

JCC wins 82-64.

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

South Jefferson 63, Watertown 41

Thousand Islands 51, Sackets Harbor 29

Copenhagen 83, LaFargeville 6

General Brown 72, Sandy Creek 17

Immaculate Heart 55, Beaver River 37

Boys’ high school basketball

South Jefferson 60, Thousand Islands 40

General Brown 74, Sandy Creek 31

Lisbon 65, Hammond 32

Harrisville 52, Hermon-DeKalb 37

Heuvelton 67, Edwards-Knox 34

Gouverneur 58, Malone 57

Canton 46, Massena 32

Norwood-Norfolk 43, Morristown 40

Chateaugay 61, St. Regis Falls 31

Women’s college basketball

Jefferson 82, Fulton-Montgomery 64

Men’s college hockey

Albertus Magnus 5, SUNY Canton 2

Girls’ high school hockey

Malone 2, Canton 0

Frontier League A Division volleyball semifinal

Watertown 3, Carthage 2

Frontier League C Division volleyball semifinal

South Lewis 3, Thousand Islands 0

High school wrestling

General Brown 42, Carthage 33

Boys’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 116, Lowville 60

