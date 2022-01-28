James R. Sherman, 86, of Norwood-Knapps Station Road was welcomed home into the arms of his Lord and Savior without fear on Wednesday afternoon, January 26, 2022 at his home, the same home where he was born. (Source: Funeral Home)

Jim was born on June 10, 1935 in Norwood, the son of the late George W. and Lillian M. (Brown) Sherman and attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School. Jim first married Betty Ellen Charleson, after 13 years of marriage their marriage ended. He later married Maureen V. Newton, which ended in divorce. Jim later found love again when he met Bernadette Charlebois. They married on April 11, 1992 at the Free Methodist Church in Norwood.

Jim once worked for Racquette River Paper Company, Potsdam Feed and Coal, and Putnam and Hawley before starting with Bicknell Brothers Building Supply as a counter salesman. He also drove school bus for Potsdam Central School for a time. Throughout his life, Jim had a deep and abiding faith and love for the Lord and was an active member of the Knapps Station Community Church where he once served as the Head Trustee and was regularly involved with the Men’s Group. He was a life member of the Moose Lodge #2397 and a member of the Jolly Agers Senior Citizens, Norfolk where he served as an officer at one time. Additionally, Jim was an active member of the NYS Senior Action Committee. Music was also a great love of Jim’s and this love showed when he played his fiddle and sang. As a fiddle player, he was a member of the North Country Fiddler’s, where he was their President for many years. Jim also enjoyed doing woodworking, carpentry, and cherished the love of his family.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Bernadette “Bernie”; his daughters, Kathryn and George Bush of Florida and Hopkinton; Susan and Larry MacArthur of Baldwinsville; Bridget C. Sherman and Thomas Rathbun, Jr. of Hammond; Karen J. Hawman and her fiancé, Andrew Girgen of Ocala, Florida; Suzanne C. Taylor and Peter Kanik of Watertown; and Aimee and Brian Clement of Harrisville; his grandchildren, Melissa, Calvin, Kaitlyn, Bailey, Madison, Savannah, Madeleine, Katyrina, Nicholas, Celina, and Derek; his great grandchildren, Makaela, Charlie, Jake, Noah, and Scout; his great-great grandchildren, Roxas and Raelynn; his sister-in-law, Edith Sherman of Massena; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, William, Charles, Edward, and Mary Sherman, Mildred Powell, Dorothy Lane, and Eleanor Zabrisky.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 12:00 PM on February 19, 2022 at the Knapps Station Community Church. His family will receive friends starting at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will be in the spring in Fairview Cemetery, Parishville.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Knapps Station Community Church or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

