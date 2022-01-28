Lake effect wraps up, wind chill warning tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow fell over parts of the north country overnight.

There’s some still lingering, much if it in Oswego County and southern parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties.

A winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties wraps up at 10 a.m. An advisory for Oswego County ends at 1 p.m.

Skies will clear by late morning and we’ll have sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures fall throughout the day and end up around 5 this afternoon.

And it will be cold tonight.

There’s a wind chill warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties from 10 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Overnight lows will be around 10 below zero. The wind will make it feel as if it’s around 30 below.

It will be mostly sunny and cold on Saturday. Highs will be around 5.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper teens.

It will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-20s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and in the upper 30s.

It will be cloudy and 45 on Ground Hog’s Day.

Rain is likely on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

